Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.