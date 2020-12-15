Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Lannett has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.34.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lannett will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lannett by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lannett by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.