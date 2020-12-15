Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $173.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.24. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,927,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.