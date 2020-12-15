Lake Street Capital Increases Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target to $8.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.93 on Friday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $241.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.