La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.75. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 710,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,374,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.