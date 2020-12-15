L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $189.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

