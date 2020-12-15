Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraton from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kraton by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 113,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.