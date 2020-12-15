Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

