Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Paycom Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

PAYC opened at $425.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.96. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $442.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,000 shares of company stock worth $128,972,860 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

