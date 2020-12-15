Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

