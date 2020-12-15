Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 113.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.