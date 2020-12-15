Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

ATVI stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

