Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DocuSign by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,290,078 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.21.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $228.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

