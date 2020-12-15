Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

