Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,919,000 after buying an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after buying an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,442 shares of company stock worth $52,277,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

