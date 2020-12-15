Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.