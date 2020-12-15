Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.