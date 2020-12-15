Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

