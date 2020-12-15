Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,866,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

