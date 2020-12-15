Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $219,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,813,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $5,066,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

