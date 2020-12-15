Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,870 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Navient by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.