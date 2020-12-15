Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $383.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.