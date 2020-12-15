Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in H&R Block by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $646,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in H&R Block by 11.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block by 315.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 98,182 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

