Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at $48,842,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,561,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $7,721,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. KeyCorp began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.22.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

