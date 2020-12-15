Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

