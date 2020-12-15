Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period.

AOR stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

