Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 112.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

