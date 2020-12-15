Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,527 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

