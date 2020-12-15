Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,823 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 97,110 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

