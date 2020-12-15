Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $63,930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,025,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,584 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,685,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $24,912,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

