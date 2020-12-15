Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

