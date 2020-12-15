Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after buying an additional 714,637 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 298,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

