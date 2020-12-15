Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 174.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,385,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold a total of 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 184.05, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

