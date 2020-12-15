Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,167 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 39.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.