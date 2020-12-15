Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after buying an additional 127,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,746,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,386. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.76.

Shares of SEDG opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $317.88. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

