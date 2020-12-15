Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 265 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $202.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.01 and its 200 day moving average is $178.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

