Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,250 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,247,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $245,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 269.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.