KeyCorp Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Overweight”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

