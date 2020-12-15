Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.97 million, a P/E ratio of -76.05, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

