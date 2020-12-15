Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 790 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

NYSE:PSX opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $114.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

