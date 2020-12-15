Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

