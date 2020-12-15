KARMA Price Up 37.8% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $5.60. KARMA has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $32.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007118 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00186702 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.