KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

KALV opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.28. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Cha acquired 115,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $543,028 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 166,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

