Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KALA. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.
Shares of KALA opened at $7.64 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $428.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
