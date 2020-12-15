Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KALA. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALA opened at $7.64 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $428.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.