Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.08 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after acquiring an additional 343,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after acquiring an additional 504,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,513,000 after purchasing an additional 287,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

