Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZFSVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $399.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.84. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $259.50 and a 12-month high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

