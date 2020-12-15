Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ZFSVF stock opened at $399.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.84. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $259.50 and a 1-year high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

