Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

