iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

