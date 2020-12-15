iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.60% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000.

ERUS stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

